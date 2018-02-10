Single father walks 11 miles to work, UPS co-workers buy him a car

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KARK) — A local 21-year-old wanting to provide for his young daughter would walk 11 miles a day for work.

The UPS employee’s coworkers came together to surprise him with his first car.

The employee says nearly every day he would get up in the middle of the night and walk about five and a half miles to work. He would have to be there at 4 a.m.

Sometimes he would get rides, but most of the time he would walk.

“I don’t want to miss work at all,” Trenton said.

While he didn’t have a car, he had a new job.

“I wanted to be with my daughter, to be able to support her. I wanted to be a father,” Trenton said.

For about the last seven months, he would wake up early and walk.

He would leave his house on Ringo, walk down Roosevelt Road to get to the UPS center. That’s about five and a half miles away. All this, to clock in on time.

“I made it to work. I was never late,” Trenton said. “Doing this for my daughter, that’s all.”

“If someone has that type of determination, I’d be willing to help them,” UPS clerk Kenneth Bryant said. “We just wanted to lend somebody a helping hand.”

Trenton didn’t tell many people how he got to the office, but Kenneth Bryant found out.

“That’s a young man that wants to work and will do whatever it takes to be successful,” Kenneth said.

Kenneth started asking around to see if coworkers would pitch in and buy Trenton a car.

“They were astonished that someone would get up at that time of morning, at night, and walk to work that far,” Kenneth said.

To his amazement, they wanted to help.

“It caught on like wildfire,” Kenneth said.

Eventually, enough money was raised and in a Facebook Live video, they surprised Trenton with keys to a car.

“This is my first car,” Trenton said. “I have great, awesome coworkers.”

He says he was shocked, “I had no idea. I guess they are very good secret holders.”

Now, Trenton has his keys, a UPS keychain, and a new car thanks to his coworkers.

“I knew things were going to get better if I kept coming to work so, that’s just what I did,” Trenton said.

The car cost about $2,000. They say not everyone who gave money knew Trenton, they just heard the story and wanted to help out. They say a couple of retirees also gave money for the car.