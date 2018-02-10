Texas Road Collapses to Reveal Cavern Nearly 200 Feet Long

A road in a Texas neighborhood collapsed to reveal an expansive cavern believed to be nearly 200 feet long, officials said.

The hole opened up in the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District on Thursday, exposing the massive hollow.

At first thought by some to be a sinkhole, the discovery seemed to be cause for concern.

“Wasn’t that in a residential neighborhood? What if your home was over that cave,” one person on Twitter wrote.

Hydrageologists explored the cave and on Friday used a laser range finder to map the area.

From its floor to ceiling, the cavern at its highest is about 22 feet, but from ground level is about 30 to 40 feet deep, authorities said.

It is about 170 feet long and its entrance is next to water and gas lines.

Three chambers of the cave extend under three homes, officials said.

“The initial finding, so far, is it seems the area where the collapse occurred is probably the extent of it,” Dr. Kemble White of Cambrian Environmental told InsideEdition.com. “This limestone is very hard.”

A structural engineer will examine the cavern on Monday.

The road is expected to be closed for several weeks while county officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality work to determine the best solution to make repairs, authorities said.

