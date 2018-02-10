Traxler Printing giving out free Thin Blue Line shirts, stickers this week to honor fallen Westerville officers

By Published:
CREDIT: Traxler Printing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Traxler Printing is offering free Thin Blue Line stickers and t-shirts to customers this week to show support for two Westerville Police Officers shot and killed Saturday. 

A donation is recommended, and will be given to Westerville Police.

“We are devastated to hear the news of two of Westerville Police’s Finest killed in the line of duty today,” Traxler Printing CEO and founder Zachary Traxler said in an email. “We moved our family to Westerville in late 2017 for many reasons – one certainly being the reputation and professionalism of the city’s Police and the protection they provide.”

Traxler said customers can get their free sticker or shirt from 10am-6pm Monday-Friday at 3029 Silver Drive in Columbus.

