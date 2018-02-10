U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Garrick Arnold

Arnold is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Arnold is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Keith Banner

Banner is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Banner is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Samantha Maxey

Maxey is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Maxey is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Marlin Newsom

Newsom is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for aggravated burglary.

Newsom is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.