WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – A Westerville hardware store is offering free blue light bulbs in honor of two police officers killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Roush Hardware at 609 South State Street will distribute the bulbs Tuesday, February 13.

There is a limit of one bulb per household.

Many Westerville residents are placing the blue bulbs in their porch lights in honor of Officers Erie Joering and Anthony Morelli.