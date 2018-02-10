Westerville Police say one officer killed, one in critical condition Saturday

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police confirms an officer has been shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Crosswind Drive. Another is in critical condition at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The scene is still active.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect, and say they will hold a press conference later Saturday.

