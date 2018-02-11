Central Ohio law enforcement agencies help patrol Westerville streets as police department mourns

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — As Westerville Police mourn the loss of their colleagues, officers from other local departments have volunteered to help patrol in Westerville.

The Westerville Police Chief says officers from Dublin, Hilliard, Upper Arlington, Genoa Township, Columbus, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and more are pitching in to help patrol and answer calls as Westerville police grieve.

We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our @WestervillePD officers, communications and support staff. While our hearts are broken, we remain #WestervilleStrong. Please continue to keep the families of Officers Morelli and Joering in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/oFtArWJ2Pa — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 11, 2018

Our folks wrapping up 2nd shift Patrol Division Roll call before heading north to assist with patrolling in @tellwesterville -When you see our cruisers you willl notice the mourning band on our door badge as we mourn our fallen brothers! #WestervilleStrong pic.twitter.com/OQXijIlyhT — Sheriff D. Baldwin (@OHFCSO) February 11, 2018

It is our honor to serve in this time of need. We stand with the Westerville community. https://t.co/xytMFrYHEK — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) February 11, 2018

Two Westerville officers were shot and killed Saturday responding to a 911 hangup call. Officer Eric Joering and Officer Anthony Morelli had both been with the department for a number of years.