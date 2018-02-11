Chief warns of fake GoFundMe pages for fallen Westerville officers

By Published:

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said there is a “special place in hell” for people seeking to profit off of the deaths of two of his officers.

At a press conference Sunday, Morbitzer said fake fundraising pages have been set up online for fallen officers Eric Joering, 39, and, Tony Morelli, 54, who died responding to a domestic call Saturday.

“We should be honoring these two officers right now, not illicitly trying to profit off the officers’ deaths,” he said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #9: click here to access it.  As of Saturday at 1pm, more than $155,000 has been raised.

CME Federal Credit Union in Westerville will also accept donations for the family.

“We have people calling our radio room, screaming threats, obscenities and vulgarities at our radio techs,” Moritzer said. “And quite frankly there’s a special place in hell for those people. And my wish is that it comes very soon.”

Community members have donated more food to the police department than it currently has room for, so anyone wishing to donate food can contact the Westerville Police Records Bureau at 614-901-6450 to coordinate their donation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s