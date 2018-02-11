Community gathering, vigil planned as Westerville mourns fallen officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A memorial of candles and flowers continues to grow outside the Westerville Police department in uptown Westerville as the community mourns the loss of two officers killed in the line of duty on Saturday.

Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli, 54, and Eric Joering, 39, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up call from Crosswind Drive around noon on Saturday. Both officers were veterans of the Westerville Division of Police, with nearly 50 years of experience between the two of them.

The quiet suburb is in shock over the loss of the two officers, who are both remembered as American heroes.

“I think the police force is very respected and you just wouldn’t expect something like this,” said Westerville resident Brett Remington. “It’s just shocking.”

A community gathering will be held at Westerville North High School from 2:30 to 4pm Sunday for the public to show support and share memories of officers Morelli and Joering. Heritage Christian Church will host a prayer vigil for the families of the fallen officers, the police department and the city at 6pm Sunday.

The Fraternal Order of Police has set up a GoFundMe account for the officers’ families and has already raised thousands of dollars. Donations are also being accepted through CME Federal Credit Union.

The City of Westerville also warned the public that there may be other fake GoFundMe account set up in the officers’ names.

