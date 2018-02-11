Debunking flu vaccine myths

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. government's Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 flu report showed the flu has further tightened its grip on the U.S. This season is now as intense as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WCMH) — The flu continues to claim lives, including 53 children across the country. And yet, people still resist the flu shot. One study showed that 53 percent of adults are not vaccinated.

Karen Sullivan leads a county health department in Montana, but did not get a flu shot until her friend Leslie Blythe was hospitalized. She died from the flu.

“This year I didn’t get my flu shot because I simply didn’t make the time,” Sullivan said. “I will miss my friend so much, she was a dynamic captivating individual, I’ll miss her forever.”

NBC News reports one of the biggest myths about the flu vaccine is that it will people ill.

The truth is, there is no live flu virus in the shot, so it cannot make you sick. Any symptoms mean your immune system is kicking in.

Another myth is that people who are allergic to eggs should not get a flu shot. The CDC says the chance of a reaction is very unlikely–about one in a million. And for those with severe egg allergies, there are other vaccine options.

Even though this year’s vaccine isn’t as effective, if you do get sick, it can reduce the length and severity of the flu.

