Dick Button doesn’t need a TV to commentate on figure skating

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Dick Button may not be on your television screen anymore, but thanks to Facebook you could still hear his commentary on the team figure skating event. Of course Button knows what he is talking about since he is a two-time Olympic Champion and five-time World Champion. 
 
He started off by letting everyone know what they should be watching.
 

 Who doesn’t love a twizzle?

 

 

He asked the most obvious question… 

 

Of course he was waiting for the debut of Bradie Tennell like the rest of us. 

He was not a fan of French skater Mae-Bernice Miete.

He was pretty critical of 18-year-old Choi Da-bin skating in her home country.

There was no denying how beautiful Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva was.

Overall, Button thought it was a strong performance by the women. 

That was all Button had to say for the night, but there’s plenty more figure skating to come so hopefully this is only the start of his commentating on Facebook. 

