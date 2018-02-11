Experience bobsled in a whole new way with Virtual Reality

Want to feel like you’re racing down a track at extreme speeds in a sled? The Virtual Reality clip below will allow you to feel as though you are inside the sled during a run.
NBC Olympics is providing more than 50 hours of live Virtual Reality coverage powered by Intel True VR during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Each night, a different sport will be featured in a short clip for everyone to view.
For the full Virtual Reality experience, you can download the NBC Sports VR app. In the past, you’ve needed goggles to enjoy 360-degree and 180-degree videos, but now all you need is your mobile device and the app.
Here’s the full VR programming schedule
|
Date
|
Coverage
|
Time (ET)
|
Fri., Feb. 9
|
Opening Ceremony
|
8 p.m.*
|
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)
|
9 p.m.
|
Sat., Feb. 10
|
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)
|
9 p.m.
|
Sun., Feb. 11
|
Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)
|
7:05 p.m.
|
Mon., Feb. 12
|
Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)
|
6:05 a.m.
|
Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)
|
8 p.m.
|
|
Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)
|
11 p.m.
|
Tues., Feb. 13
|
Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Wed., Feb. 14
|
Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Thurs., Feb. 15
|
Skeleton (Men’s Final)
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Fri., Feb. 16
|
Skeleton (Women’s Runs)
|
6:20 a.m.
|
Figure Skating (Men’s Free)
|
8 p.m.
|
Sat., Feb. 17
|
Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)
|
5 a.m.
|
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)
|
8:15 p.m.
|
|
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)
|
11:45 p.m.
|
Sun., Feb. 18
|
—
|
—
|
Mon., Feb. 19
|
Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)
|
7:30 a.m.
|
Figure Skating (Ice Dance)
|
8 p.m.
|
Tues., Feb. 20
|
Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)
|
9 p.m.
|
Wed., Feb. 21
|
Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)
|
11:10 p.m.
|
Thurs., Feb. 22
|
Big Air (Women’s Final)
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Fri., Feb. 23
|
Big Air (Men’s Final)
|
8 p.m.
|
Sat., Feb. 24
|
Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)
|
11:10 p.m.
|
Sun., Feb. 25
|
Closing Ceremony
|
8 p.m.*
*Indicates same-day delay