Firefighters Save Elderly Women After Car Stalls in Cemetery Flood

Firefighters came to the rescue of two elderly women stranded in a stalled car in icy waters that flooded a Massachusetts cemetery, officials said.

Members of the Springfield Fire Department carried the women, who were 87 and 89, to safety after being called about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

One firefighter left his helmet on the hood of the car as he carried one of the women on his back while he waded through the icy water.

Both women were removed safely and were not injured in the incident.

The women’s four-door sedan had stalled out in St. Michael’s Cemetery after heavy downpours flooded the graveyard’s roads.

Several rounds of heavy rain along the East Coast moved in over the weekend, leaving officials concerned over the possibility of widespread flooding from the Florida Panhandle to southern Massachusetts. 

Flood watches were posted from Dothan, Georgia up to Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said.

