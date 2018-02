WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police will escort the bodies of two officers killed in the line of duty to funeral homes Monday.

The escort will begin at the Franklin County Coroner’s office at 11am.

Officer Morelli will be escorted to Moreland Funeral Home on Schrock Road and Officer Joering will be taken to Hill Funeral Home on South State Street.

The public is invited to line South State Street from I-270 to Uptown Westerville around 11:30am.