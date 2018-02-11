Is blue the fastest color?

Is blue the fastest color?

NBC Olympics.com Published:

The Norwegian speed skating team abandoned their traditional red suits for blue ones this Olympics after a report by Norwegian scientists that blue is the fastest color.

While Norwegian speed skater Sindre Henriksen had his doubts about the claim, Norway’s early results show evidence that there may be some truth to the science. On Day 3 of the Games, Norway’s Sverre Lunde Pedersen won the bronze medal in the men’s 5000m. The medal is only Norway’s second in speed skating since 2006. 
 
If the Norwegians continue to land on the podium we may see more speed skaters dressed in blue come 2022. 
 
 
 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s