Jamie Anderson becomes back-to-back gold medalist in snowboard slopestyle

Jamie Anderson has successfully defended her Olympic gold medal in snowboard slopestyle.

With a score of 83.00 on her first run, Anderson won the contest on a day where athletes were competing more against the weather than against each other.

Due to high winds, Sunday’s qualifying round was cancelled, and the entire field moved straight into Monday’s final. As a result of the increased field size, the format for the final was adjusted from a three-run format to a two-run format.

As if the two-run format didn’t create enough pressure, the riders also had to deal with challenging weather conditions. More wind forced a 75-minute delay, and though it was eventually deemed to be calm enough to get the contest underway, most riders found it difficult to put down runs.

On the first set of runs, only about a handful of the 26 riders in the final were able to land a full run, and those that did had to dial things back.After landing a backside 540, cab underflip and frontside 720 on the jumps, Anderson moved into the lead.

That score held up, as windy conditions persisted throughout the second set of runs and continued to cause trouble.

Anderson’s victory comes one day after 17-year-old Red Gerard won a gold medal for the United States in men’s slopestyle.

Results

Gold: Jamie Anderson (USA), 83.00

Silver: Laurie Blouin (CAN), 76.33

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi (FIN), 75.38

What’s Next?

Women's Halfpipe Qualifying: Sun 2/11, 11:30 p.m. ET

Women's Halfpipe Final: Mon 2/12, 8:00 p.m. ET

Men's Halfpipe Qualifying: Mon 2/12, 11:00 p.m. ET

Men's Halfpipe Final: Tues 2/13, 8:30 p.m. ET

