Military Dad Surprises Family After Being Deployed For 6 Months

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A Virginia family got the surprise of a lifetime when their military father and uncle, thought to still be deployed, showed up on the sidelines of his basketball game.

Nicholas Kane spent six months overseas with the Navy, so when the Virginia Beach dad was slated to come home, his sister, Krystina Landrey, decided to make it a moment to remember for his son and niece.

“When we sign up for the military, we realize we’re going to be gone for a lot of things. But you know, our kids don’t sign up for that,” Landrey told WTKR-TV. “So, being able to take the time to kind of honor the children and honor the things that make them happy when their parent is away is what’s most important.”

Kane arrived at Kempsville Middle School on Saturday as his son and niece prepared for a basketball game.

But the athletics quickly took a back seat when Kane’s niece spotted him making his way across the court. Kane niece and son could barely contain their excitement, which made the surprise all the more worthwhile, WTKR-TV reported.

“It’s always about the kids,” Landrey said. “What we do is for the children.”

RELATED STORIES


These Military Surprises Tugged at Our Heartstrings in 2017


School Holds ‘Welcome Home’ Parade for Military Dad as He Surprises His Son


Company Surprises Employee With Her Military Grandson for the Holidays

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s