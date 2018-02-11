Military Dad Surprises Family After Being Deployed For 6 Months

A Virginia family got the surprise of a lifetime when their military father and uncle, thought to still be deployed, showed up on the sidelines of his basketball game.

Nicholas Kane spent six months overseas with the Navy, so when the Virginia Beach dad was slated to come home, his sister, Krystina Landrey, decided to make it a moment to remember for his son and niece.

“When we sign up for the military, we realize we’re going to be gone for a lot of things. But you know, our kids don’t sign up for that,” Landrey told WTKR-TV. “So, being able to take the time to kind of honor the children and honor the things that make them happy when their parent is away is what’s most important.”

Kane arrived at Kempsville Middle School on Saturday as his son and niece prepared for a basketball game.

But the athletics quickly took a back seat when Kane’s niece spotted him making his way across the court. Kane niece and son could barely contain their excitement, which made the surprise all the more worthwhile, WTKR-TV reported.

“It’s always about the kids,” Landrey said. “What we do is for the children.”

