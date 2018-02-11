Millions of Mosquitoes to Be Released in Florida for Good Cause

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Mosquitoes are often looked at as unwelcome part of subtropical living, but scientists in Florida say they have found a way to use the insects to help protect people from deadly disease.

The Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division is releasing millions of mosquitoes infected with a bacteria that will curb the insect’s population.

The lab-bred males are infected with Wolbachia, bacteria officials said is not harmful to humans.

The bacteria will prevent any mosquitoes produced when the non-biting males mate with wild females from surviving to adulthood, authorities said.

“Those matings when they take place, none of the progeny survive,” Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control Director William Petrie told WPLG-TV.

Preventing the offspring from surviving will help drive down the population of mosquitoes that can spread Zika, dengue fever and chikungunya fever, authorities said.

Scientists expect to have released two-thirds of a billion male mosquitoes by July.

RELATED STORIES


Adele Briefly Stops Concert After She’s Attacked by Mosquito: ‘It Was Sucking My Blood!’


Amid Zika Virus Fears, What’s The Best Way To Keep Mosquitoes Away?


Scientists Discover Hidden Chamber Inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s