Norway advances to mixed doubles semifinals with win over China

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Norway is heading to the mixed doubles curling semifinals.

Norway defeated China 9-7 in a round-robin tiebreaker Sunday morning at the Gangneung Curling Centre to keep its medal hopes alive.

China opened the matchup with two quick points in the first end, but Norway answered with three of its own to take a one-point lead through two frames.

The teams alternated points over the next two ends before China tallied two points in the fifth to regain the advantage. Norway, however, grabbed control of the match when it scored four points in the following end.

China responded with two points in the seventh end before Norway scored in the final frame to seal the victory.

Both teams finished round-robin action with a 4-3 record. China opened play with losses in three of its first four matches but followed with four straight wins, including a victory over Norway, to force the tiebreaker.

Norway advances to face top-seeded Canada, while the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Switzerland will matchup in the other semifinal. 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s