Norway’s Krueger overcomes crash to win gold in men’s 30km skiathlon

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Simen Hegstad Krueger

It’s not how they start, but how they finish, and Simen Hegstad Krueger on Sunday finished strong.

Krueger overcame a crash at the opening gate to win gold in the men’s 30km skiathlon by eight seconds at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 24-year-old Krueger collided with Russian skiers Andrey Larkov and Denis Spitsov as the race got underway but was able to recover. He fell to 65th after the crash but climbed atop the podium. Spitsov also was able to recover but just missed the podium. Larkov finished 30th.

The gold medal is Krueger’s first Olympic medal in his first Winter Olympics.

It was an all Norwegian podium, as Martin Johnsrud Sundby earned the silver medal and Hans Christer Holund took home the bronze.

Cross-country skiing has Monday off. The competitions pick back up Tuesday, with both the men’s and women’s individual sprints.

Qualifying begins at 3:30 a.m. EST and can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s