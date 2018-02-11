PHOTOS: Sunday Figure Skating’s Ups and Downs

Getty Images Published:
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Team Event  Pairs Free Skating on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In day two of the Figure Skating Team Event  Pairs Free Skating, Canada won the pairs free skate Sunday with Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

While Canada, which has stressed the importance of taking home the team gold for nearly four years after finishing second to host Russia in Sochi, the United States has been hopeful of replicating its third-place finish in 2014. That became more difficult Sunday when Italy surged within a single point, 36-35.

