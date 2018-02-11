PHOTOS: Sunday women’s freestyle skiing dazzles

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Justine Dufour-lapointe of Canada wins the silver medal during the Freestyle Skiing Women's Moguls Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Female skiers competed Sunday during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies’ Moguls on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park.

France’s Perinne Laffont snagged the gold, Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the silver and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva claimed the bronze. Laffont scored 78.56, edging out Sochi 2014 gold medalist Dufour-Lapointe by just 0.09 points.

