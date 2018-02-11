Female skiers competed Sunday during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies’ Moguls on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park.
France’s Perinne Laffont snagged the gold, Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the silver and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva claimed the bronze. Laffont scored 78.56, edging out Sochi 2014 gold medalist Dufour-Lapointe by just 0.09 points.
PHOTOS: Sunday Women’s Freestyle Skiing Dazzles
PHOTOS: Sunday Women’s Freestyle Skiing Dazzles x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Shirtless Tongan
-
PHOTOS: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators at Olympics
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Feb. 9th Figure Skating Pairs Event
-
Men’s Figure Skating Team Event carves the way for South Korea 2018 games
-
PHOTOS: Yogurt Recall
-
PHOTOS: Urban and Shelley Meyer
-
Feb. 8th curling competition South Korea 2018
-
In Flight: Ski Jumpers help launch Day 1 in PyeongChang
-
Snow & Ice 2-7-18