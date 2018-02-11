Pres. Trump calls Gov. Kasich to express support after Westerville shooting

CREDIT: Twitter

President Donald Trump and Ohio Governor John Kasich spoke on the phone Sunday, according to social media posts.

Officers Anthony Morelli, 54, and Eric Joering, 39, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up call in Kasich’s hometown of Westerville around noon on Saturday.

Pres. Trump said he offered “condolences and prayers to all for the horrible shooting of two great police officers from Westerville Police. This is a true tragedy!” he wrote on Twitter.

Kasich wrote on his own Twitter that he appreciated the call from the president.

