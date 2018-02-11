Smith charged with two counts of aggravated murder in deaths of Westerville police officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of two Westerville police officers.

Quentin L. Smith is the suspect in the shooting deaths of Officer Eric Joering and Officer Anthony Morelli.

Joering, 39, and Morelli, 54, were killed shortly after noon Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

