Suspect racks up big charges minutes after locker room theft

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man with a history of hanging around locker rooms trying to steal wallets quickly cashed in on one victim at a Dublin store last month.

Investigators said the man entered the men’s locker room of Mesh Fitness, located at 6678 Riverside Drive, at about 8:16pm on Jan. 3. The man pretended to be on a phone call and stood in the locker room, trying to open lockers. It took only four minutes before he greabbed an unattended wallet.

Within 20 minutes of the man leaving the fitness club, more than $1,000 in charges from the victim’s stolen credit cards were spent at stores on Bethel and Sawmill roads.

Officials said the suspect was spotted trying to steal another wallet from the club on Jan. 7 but was chased off by employees. Witnesses reported the suspect trying to steal from lockers from a Grove City gym on Jan. 6.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thinner build. He is less than 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was seen leaving Mesh Fitness in a 2010-2013 gold Buick Lacrosse.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.