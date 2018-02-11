Westerville community comes together in prayer for fallen officers

WESTERVILLE, oH (WCMH) — A prayer vigil was held for 54-year-old Officer Anthony Morelli and 39-year-old Officer Eric Joering Sunday evening.

It was standing room only at Heritage Christian Church. Nearly 1,000 people showed up for spiritual healing after a tragic loss.

“It was truly heartwarming,” said Westerville Police Chief Joseph Morbitzer.

They prayed for the family, the police department and the community.

Now the community of Westerville said it’s time they pull together to support one another. It’s something they believe this town is all about.

“I wanted to come and show my support for the family and the community,” said Westerville resident Katie Reuter.

She and others said they will continue to embrace the men and women sworn to protect and serve them and that gesture has not gone unnoticed.

“When we have a need in this town, this town rallies around our folks and take care of them,” said Chief Morbitzer. “I know I can speak on behalf of the families and on behalf of our family and thank the citizens of this region for everything they’ve done for us and will do in the future.”