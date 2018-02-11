Westerville Police had previously been to home where officers were ambushed

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting where two Westerville, Ohio, police officers were shot and killed responding to a hang-up 911 call, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot around noon after entering the residence in the Columbus suburb. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

WESTERVILLE, OH (AP) — Reports show that police in the Ohio city where two officers were fatally shot at a home had previously gone to the residence for domestic violence calls.

Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed early Saturday afternoon while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, was wounded.

Police in this normally quiet Columbus suburb went to the townhome where Smith lives with his wife and young daughter on domestic violence calls in September and November of last year. No one was arrested either time.

The September call came from Smith’s mother, who said the couple was fighting. The November call came from Smith’s wife, who said Smith cheated on her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

