4’s Army to raise funds for Westerville officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting Tuesday morning, 4’s Army will be taking donations to help the families of the Westerville officers killed in the line of duty.

Beginning at 5am Tuesday, NBC4 will be holding a Call 4 in conjunction with CME Credit Union to raise funds to help the families of Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Tony Morelli.

To make a donation, just call 614-821-4444 between 5am and 6pm, Tuesday.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said officer Joering, 39, died at the scene and his colleague, Morelli, 54, died at a local hospital. He said the officers were responding to a “potential domestic situation” and were fired on almost as soon as they entered the building on Crosswind Drive to investigate.