84-year-old charged with shooting at noisy neighbors

ANDERSON, CA (KNVN) An 84-year-old California woman has been arrested after shooting at a family of five, three of them children, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a “shots fired call” just before 7 p.m. Friday in Anderson, California.

When they arrived, a neighbor identified as Angela Rollins, spoke to authorities and said that she was outside her home on the front yard with her husband and three kids, when her elderly neighbors started to become upset at their kids.

Authorities said that 84-year-old Betty Frances Sanders and her husband then approached the family at their front yard fence and complained about the children riding motorcycles and being noisy.

Moments later an argument broke out and Sanders fired one round from a handgun toward Rollins and her family, who were approximately 20 feet away.

Sanders was charged with assault with a firearm and child endangerment.

