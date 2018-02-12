All the Olympic Medals Team USA Has Won in Pyeongchang So Far

The Olympic Games in Pyeongchang kicked off Feb. 9 when countries worldwide began vying for the coveted gold in all the major winter sports (as well as ones you’ve maybe not heard of).

Team USA’s first gold medal was won in snowboarding for the second Winter Games in a row.

Red Gerard, at just 17, came from the back of the pack to take first place in the slopestyle competition final on Feb. 10.

American snowboarder Jamie Anderson soon followed up Gerard’s success by defending her Sochi gold, taking top honors for Team USA in the female slopestyle finals on Feb. 11.

That same day, Team USA men’s and women’s figure skaters brought home bronze with the help of Mirai Nagasu‘s historic first successful triple axel in a women’s Olympic competition.

GOLD

Red Gerard – Snowboarding/Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson – Snowboarding/Slopestyle

SILVER

Chris Mazdzer – Luge

BRONZE

Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, Alexa Scimeca Knierim, Chris Knierim, Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani – Figure Skating/Team Event

