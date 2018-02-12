Area businesses give support to Westerville community

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Businesses across central Ohio are getting involved and paying their respects to two men who gave their lives protecting our community, Officer Eric Joering and Officer Anthony Morelli.

“It’s a tremendous loss for everybody. It’s always a loss when you lose somebody that give their services,” says a man who came to Traxler Printing to make a donation for a t-shirt supporting the two officers.

Signs are placed throughout the community supporting Officer Joering and Officer Morelli.

Thin blue line shirts are being given away for free this week at Taxler Printing to support the two officers.

Zachary Traxler is the CEO & Founder of Traxler Printing.

“I just moved to Westerville in September. It really physically hit close to home for us and our family. So, we wanted to show our support rallying behind t-shirts or stickers or whatever. It’s a very tight-knit community,” said Traxler.

More than 2,000 shirts have been given out so far.

Rick Smith is a Westerville Native who knew Officer Morelli.

“We need to support our law officers. We need to support our police. They go into battle every day not knowing if they’re going to come home or not and they really need our support to know that we are behind them,” said Smith.

Roush Hardware will begin handing out more than 1,000 blue light bulbs starting Tuesday morning.

Kenny Bucholz says he is friends with Officer Anthony Morelli and just saw him two weeks ago.

“These police officers Anthony and Eric they were professional policemen. I’ve met them both. They were just amazing guys, said Bucholz. “Those guys are our neighbors and their also our friends.”

John McGinley is the Vice President of Fast Signs.

“We are making signs to support the community. We’ve made a couple different styles and right now we’re making the Westerville Strong ones, offering these to the community so they can show their support,” said McGinley.

“We have to figure out a way to come together and stop these senseless deaths of everybody police officers, humans. Human life is valuable and we have to stop killing each other,” says Smith

Fast Signs plans on making hundreds of signs and are available for free throughout the rest of the week.