Bond denied for suspect accused of shooting, killing man during child custody exchange

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A judge has denied bond for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Hilliard man during a child custody exchange in January.

Bryan Stanton Pemberton, 33, of Delaware, is charged with one count of aggravated murder with a gun specification. Pemberton was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Ali Alzirjawi, 28.

According to police, Alzirjawi had driven his fiancée, Catherine “Abby” Scherler, to the 900 block of Stratford Road to pick up the daughter she shared with Pemberton on the evening of Jan. 25. Around 7pm, officers were dispatched to the same address on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Alzirjawi’s body. He had been shot twice. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We believe Pemberton is a danger to the community and to his ex-girlfriend, Abby Scherler,” Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien said. “As such we requested bond be denied in his case and that he remain behind bars until trial.”

Pemberton pleaded not guilty to the charge in court on Monday. Pemberton’s attorney indicated he will file a motion to enter a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Pemberton’s trial date is set for April 24.