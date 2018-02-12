Bulldogs Compete for Titles Like ‘Best Tail’ and ‘Best Smile’ in Annual Beauty Contest

Big dogs need love too!

Bulldogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds, competed over the weekend in the Bulldog Beauty Contest held annually in Long Beach, Calif.

After a strut down a grassy catwalk and red carpet, judges awarded titles based on charm, first impression, face, figure and personality.

French and English bulldogs from all over the country competed for titles like best legs, best smile and best tail.

The contest even has a special category for the best dog with a disability.

Winston, a therapy dog, was just one of the many bulldogs in attendance.

“We go into libraries and he lays with the child and he helps them learn how to read better,” Winston’s owner explained in an interview with KCBS.

Organizers said it was the world’s largest gathering of bulldogs and proceeds from the event went to charities benefitting kids, animals and the environment.

