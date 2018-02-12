Bulldogs Compete for Titles Like ‘Best Tail’ and ‘Best Smile’ in Annual Beauty Contest

JOHANNA LI, JOHANNA LI Published: Updated:

Big dogs need love too!

Bulldogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds, competed over the weekend in the Bulldog Beauty Contest held annually in Long Beach, Calif.

After a strut down a grassy catwalk and red carpet, judges awarded titles based on charm, first impression, face, figure and personality.

French and English bulldogs from all over the country competed for titles like best legs, best smile and best tail.

The contest even has a special category for the best dog with a disability.

Winston, a therapy dog, was just one of the many bulldogs in attendance.

“We go into libraries and he lays with the child and he helps them learn how to read better,” Winston’s owner explained in an interview with KCBS.

Organizers said it was the world’s largest gathering of bulldogs and proceeds from the event went to charities benefitting kids, animals and the environment. 

RELATED STORIES


Dogs Don Gowns and Tuxedos During Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony


Dogs Strut Their Stuff in Rio de Janeiro’s Annual Pup Parade


Dog Gets His Very Own Graduation Photo for Funny Family Joke

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s