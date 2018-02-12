Columbus police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the man killed during in officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Eldon Avenue around 9:30pm Saturday on the report of a domestic violence complaint. When officers arrived, they were told the suspect fled the scene to the 100 block of Letchworth Avenue.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Steven Tyler Reed, 25, of Columbus, on Letchworth Avenue. Reed and the officers became involved in a confrontation, which resulted in an officer shooting the suspect.

The officer who fired the shot has been identified as Nathan A. Schwind, an 11-year veteran with CPD.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues.