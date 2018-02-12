City of Westerville shows support for fallen police officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The City of Westerville has blue ribbons tied around light poles and drawn on chalkboards outside local shops to show this city is still in mourning.

“It’s sad,” Westerville resident Steve Gold. “It’s tough. It’s a small community.”

Two of their officers, 54-year-old Anthony Morelli and 39-year-old Eric Joering, shot and killed while doing their jobs.

The makeshift memorial outside of City Hall serves as a place to come to honor the officers while shedding a few tears.

“We were all really sad and distraught,” said Thomas Bartfia of Otterbein University.

His fraternity house Zeta Phi placed a banner on their house that reads “Thank you Westerville Police Department #Back the Blue.”

“We just wanted to show that we are with them, and one with the community and that we support our police department,” said Bartfia.

There is also a tree with thank you cards on it. Many thank the police department for their service.

Many people in Westerville said they are not done showing their support for this police department.

