Cop Who Lost Her Job Over Appearing as Dominatrix in Videos Defends Her Past: ‘It’s an Acting Role’

The woman who says she was fired from a New Jersey sheriff’s department because she appeared in bondage videos is denying in her first TV interview that she was a dominatrix.

Speaking exclusively to Inside Edition in an interview that will air Tuesday, 31-year-old Kristen Hyman said she was an actress before working for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Are you a dominatrix?” Inside Edition’s Les Trent asked her.

“No,” Hyman said. 

“These are acting roles, filmed acting roles,” she continued. “I don’t know why anyone would think I should be embarrassed about it.”

A tipster contacted the department about the films last year. Hyman was suspended six days before her graduation after the department said she’d failed to disclose that she appeared in the movies.

At a hearing last week, Hyman learned she’d lost her job.

But she isn’t giving up. 

“I 100 percent want my job back and I will take every avenue to get it back,” she said.

