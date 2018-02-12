Dogs Don Gowns and Tuxedos During Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony

This must be a case of puppy love.

Dozens of dogs of all ages and breeds donned wedding gowns and tuxedos to tie the knot in a pre-Valentine’s Day celebration over the weekend in Lima, Peru.

Owners walked their dogs down the aisle on a leash to exchange vows and growls before they were presented with an official marriage certificate, complete with paw prints of the bride and groom.

The reception featured balloons, pet-friendly cakes decorated with puppy toppers and plenty of photo ops.

The Pet Valentine 2018 requires bride and groom pups to be spayed or neutered and is held annually to encourage pet owners to be responsible about canine overpopulation.

