Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Vanessa Hospitalized After Opening Letter With White Powder Inside

The wife of President Trump’s eldest child has been rushed to a Manhattan hospital after opening an envelope containing white powder, according to reports.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., was opening a letter addressed to her husband at the couple’s apartment Monday morning when she made the discovery.

The powder was later determined to be corn starch, police sources told the New York Post.

The FDNY responded to the scene. Vanessa Trump and two others received decontamination treatment by responding FDNY firefighters, ABC7 reported.

The Secret Service is reportedly investigating.

Vanessa Trump married Trump Jr. in 2005. They have five children.

In March 2016, Trump Jr. was sent a white powder that was later determined to be safe. A month later, an envelope containing white powder was sent to Trump Tower.

This is a breaking story. Refresh page for updates.

