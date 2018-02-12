Wife of Donald Trump Jr. taken to hospital as precaution after receiving suspicious letter

By Published: Updated:
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Donald Trump Jr. along with his wife Vanessa Trump, attend the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and was taken to New York City hospital as a precaution.

A police department spokesman says a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s