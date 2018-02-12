Families of fallen Westerville officers release statement

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The families of fallen Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli released a statement Monday evening:

We’re very thankful for our family, friends and the Westerville community. We feel loved and blessed, and we are appreciative of the outpouring of support. We have seen and heard so much from people who have shared stories about how our men impacted their lives. They will be so greatly missed, not only by us, but by everyone they touched.

Our men were dedicated officers for certain, but we knew them as dedicated fathers and husbands. When they were home, they were home. They left work at work. We are so sad that Eric will not see his three daughters graduate from high school. We’re devastated Tony will not be able to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

We want to thank the Westerville Division of Police, the Columbus Division of Police and all the police agencies in Central Ohio who have helped and supported us. We are thankful for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. We know we’re not going to remember everyone right now, but we want to express our gratitude for the kindness and generosity we have been shown.

We are requesting our privacy to mourn our lost husbands and fathers. We need time to heal. We will be granting no interviews at this time.

