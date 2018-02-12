Gov. Kasich orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Westerville officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor John Kasich has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Tony Morelli.

In a release, Gov. Kasich has ordered all flags at public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio be flown at half-staff to honor the lives and service of the officers Joering and Morelli.

“In honor of the lives and service of Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio effective immediately through their interments,” Kasich states.

A procession is scheduled Monday to escort the bodies of the two officers killed in the line of duty to funeral homes in Westerville.