Juvenile in custody after allegedly making threats against Bucyrus City Schools

BUCYRUS, OH (WCMH) — A juvenile is in custody after allegedly making threats against the Bucyrus City School District.

District officials placed Bucyrus Elementary School and Bucyrus Secondary School under an internal lockdown around noon on Monday after the district received a threat from an unidentified person

“We received an unsubstantiated threat of violence against the school district and made the decision to do an internal lockdown to ensure the safety and security of all Bucyrus City School District students and staff members,” Superintendent Kevin Kimmel said in a statement.

Officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were dispatched to both school buildings to provide an additional precautionary measure.

Around 4:30pm, Bucyrus Police officers arrested an unidentified juvenile who they believe made the threat. The juvenile will appear at a hearing on Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.