Katie Smith inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

By Published:
Katie Smith talks to NBC4's Elyse Chengery (WCMH photo)

(WCMH) — New York Liberty Head Coach and Ohio State Buckeyes legend Katie Smith has been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Smith was a part of the Ohio State team that went to the 1993 NCAA final. She helped lead Team USA to gold medals in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics and the 1998 and 2002 World Championships.

Smith played 15 seasons in the WNBA, retiring with 6,452 career points. In October, she was named Head Coach of the New York Liberty.

Smith was inducted along with Tina Thompson, Chamique Holdsclaw, Chris Dailey, Mickie DeMoss, Ceal Barry and Rose Marie Battaglia.

 

