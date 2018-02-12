Kody Robertson: A lifelong connection forged through the Las Vegas tragedy

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Hilliard’s Kody Robertson knew his next trip to Las Vegas was not going to be easy on him.

“It was a flood of emotions and memories and flashbacks but it also helped me heal,” said Robertson.

Just 6 weeks after witnessing the worst mass shooting in American history, Robertson went back to honor the victims and for closure.

“A lot of anxiety and a lot of emotions came back up. I went in and checked in at the Luxor. Went to the 18th floor when I first got there and just sat there and looked. I was overlooking the venue and just a flood of emotions came. I sat there with a blank stare for maybe 20 to 30 minutes,” said Robertson.

He can still re-create the night in his head, explaining where he was when the shots rang out, and how he helped get his new friend of just a couple of hours, Michelle Vo, to the hospital after she had been shot.

“She always had a smile on her face and a laugh. She didn’t find a stranger. She just found a new friend,” said Robertson.

Michelle died at the hospital. It was on Kody’s phone her family found out. In appreciation, they invited him to her memorial service. And to this day, Kody remains in touch.

“Really it’s a tribute to her. Just connected with her. And that’s how she was with everybody. Her sister described her as magnetic,” said Robertson.

And now, a connection that was only a few hours is now lifelong.

“I’ve got a tattoo on my arm (that says why you and) why not me? Why did Michelle have to get hit and I didn’t? There are days I don’t want to get out of bed because of what happened but I wanted something I could look at in remembrance and encourage myself to make it a good day and to keep good going that day,” said Robertson.