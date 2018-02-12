Lucky Charms retiring one of its marshmallows

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — The cereal Lucky Charms will be losing one of its marshmallows soon.

According to the cereal’s social media accounts, the hourglass marshmallow will be soon retired.

“Time is running out on the hourglass. Grab a box while you still can!” the cereal’s Instagram account posted Feb. 8.

The marshmallows, known as marbits, have been a part of the cereal since its introduction nearly 50 years ago. The pink heart is the only original marshmallow remaining.

Last year, the company offered 10,000 boxes of a marshmallow only version of the cereal, to anyone who found a special code.

No time table was given as to when the hourglass would be retired, or what would be replacing it.

 

