Missouri lawmakers consider official day for sliced bread

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are considering whether to mark an official day to celebrate sliced bread.

A bill pending in the state House would designate July 7 as Missouri Sliced Bread Day. Supporters say the day is needed to promote tourism in the northern Missouri city of Chillicothe, where the first commercially sliced bread was sold on July 7, 1928.

The city of roughly 9,500 people touts its carb-filled history and holds a Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival every year as part of celebrations.

The Sliced Bread Day legislation is up for a final vote in the House, which could come in the next week. If approved by House members, the measure still would need to pass the Senate.

