OAR wins the bronze medal in mixed doubles curling

History has been made.

A 8-4 victory will place The Olympic Athletes from Russia on the podium. Team OAR comprised of Aleksandr Krushelnitskiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova are the first duo to win a medal in mixed doubles curling in Olympic history.

The pair now joins a special group, only three other married couples have won a medal while competing with their spouse. Aleksandr and Anastasia are now the fourth couple to do so.

OAR opened the game registering two points in the first end and adding a third in the second end and never looked back.

In end 3, the pair of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten answered back scoring two points to finally get on the board.

At the break OAR lead the match 5-2 over Norway. In end 5, Norway tallied two more points but could never gain the lead.

Anastasia Bryzgalova had a minor hiccup, she accidentally backed into and tripped over a stone during the match. The trip may have surprised her but it didn’t knock her off her game, she threw 83% of the stones for the game.

Strategy was the theme of the match and Norway could not compete with OAR. The communication between Krushelnitskiy and Bryzgalova allowed them to keep their cool and focus on making the necessary plays.

Through the last three frames it was all about team OAR. Tallying a point in each end to extend their lead.

In the final frame, Norway was presented with quite the situation. A chance to hit a near impossible triple. Norway threw the final stone and hoped for the impossible to become reality but the hail mary attempt did not go in their favor.

The win moves OAR’s medal count at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics up to 3 (1 silver, 2 bronze). It would also be the first curling medal ever won by Russia but due to this year’s circumstances surrounding the country, the medal will not be credited to Russia.