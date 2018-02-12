Officer Joering’s mother: ‘We’re going to miss him so much’

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The mother of Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering is grateful for the outpouring of support she has seen for her son from across the country.

“I just want to thank everybody in Westerville for the honor you have given my son,” said Lillian Joering. “We loved him so much and we’re going to miss him so much.”

Ofc. Joering was one of the two officers shot and killed while responding to a 911 hangup call on Saturday.

According to his family, Joering knew he wanted to be a police officer as soon as he graduated high school.

Relatives also said he came from a family of law enforcement officers.

“It’s what he wanted to do and he was determined,” said Kari Bradley, a cousin. “This is the life he chose.”

Joering leaves behind a wife and four children.

Several family members said they were stunned by the number of people who lined the way as the fallen officer’s body was carried in a procession to Hill Funeral Home.

“We loved him so much and everybody seems to have appreciated his work,” said Lillian Joering. “Thank you.”