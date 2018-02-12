Officer Morelli’s father-in-law: ‘He was a special person’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Minister Andrew Wilch is Anthony Morelli’s Father In-law. He remembers the last time he saw Morelli.

“They brought me right there where his body was lying and I touched the top of his head and had a silent prayer with him,” said Wilch.

Wilch said he and his family need prayer during this time.

“It’s been kind of hectic. Kind of heavy. It’s been hard. To deal with it, it’s such a shock. Even though we know he was in a dangerous occupation still it’s a shock,” said Wilch.

Wilch held a picture in his arms of Morelli, Morelli’s children and his wife. Wilch knows their lives will never be the same. However, he finds delight in remembering the good times with Morelli. His smile. His loud laugh. His willingness to truly put others before himself. It didn’t matter the task. Whether it was protecting and serving his community, or stopping by Wilch’s home to change a light bulb. Wilch said Morelli was there.

“He was a special person, a fine person,” said Wilch.

Wilch said his daughter, Morelli’s wife, and grandchildren are struggling the hardest with this, but the family is comforted by seeing police officers lining the streets for the last two days paying their respects. Members of the community showing love to Morelli and his family he left behind.

“I am thankful for the positive impression they have of tony because he was one of the finest people I’ve ever known,” said Wilch.