Olympic Hockey Day 4 Preview

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

After a subpar performance against Team Finland, Team USA will look to improve against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. The U.S. will need to utilize its speed in order to create enough offense to compete against the favorite, Canada.

OAR struggled vs the four-time defending champions in its first game but are still searching for team chemistry, which could be problematic due to the condensed schedule.

Puck drop is set for 7:10 a.m. on NBCSN.

Team Canada will return to action and square off with Team Finland. After storming past OAR Sunday, Canada will look to build momentum as the tournament progresses. Finland was able to put a scare into the Americans in its first game of the Olympics, but expect Canada to be ready to play.

Finland’s goaltender Noora Raty made 39 saves against the Americans and could single-handedly carry the Fin’s to the medal round. With her between the pipes, Finland always has a chance to upset a top team.

The game will be televised on NBCSN at 2:40 a.m.

From Day 3 at the Olympics

Switzerland 3, Japan 1

Sara Benz and Team Switzerland danced their way to a 3-1 victory against Team Japan Sunday.

Benz, 25, registered two power-play goals as the Swiss improved to 2-0-0 in the preliminary round and secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

Goaltender Nana Fujimoto made 15 saves in her second straight start but the Japanese have been eliminated from medal contention.

